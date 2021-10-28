Former ETSU athletic director takes on free throw competition to raise money for children living with birth defects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) former athletic director agreed to take on a basketball challenge to raise money for children living with birth defects.

A release from ETSU said Doc Sander will attempt to make over 3,300 free throw shots as part of Finnegan’s Challenge, an effort in honor of Sander’s grandson who was born with a health condition that led to several surgeries.

The release states that 120,000 children are born with a birth defect each year, with one in five dying before their first birthday.

Sanders will take on the 24-hour challenge in Brooks Gym beginning Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.

Money raised from the event will be used to create support systems for families who have children with birth defects.