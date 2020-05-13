Former Elizabethton restaurant owner pleads guilty to sexual battery, tampering with evidence

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Elizabethton business owner pleaded guilty to sexual battery by an authority figure and tampering with evidence on Wednesday.

Gary Mac Hicks, the former owner of Sycamore Drive-In, pleaded guilty to two charges in Carter County Circuit Court.

Three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and a second count of sexual battery by an authority figure were dropped.

Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29 at 9 a.m.

Hicks’ charges stem from an incident at the drive-in in 2018, when a minor employed at the business said Hicks had sexually assaulted them.

