Former Elizabethton principal loses battle with ALS

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven years after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, former Elizabethton East Side Elementary School Principal Dr. Josh Wandell has died.

In June of 2013, Wandell was diagnosed with the disease that robs you of the ability of your muscles. Every year since, a 3-kilometer run/walk fundraiser has been held in his honor to pay for medical needs, like 24-hour nursing care and health care.

In 2017, East Side Elementary School in Elizabethton dedicated a facility, now named the Wandell Learning Center, to its former principal.

In 2018, Dr. Wandell raced in the Virginia Beach Shamrock Half Marathon. He and teammate Jeff Vance set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon pushing a man in a wheelchair.

On its Facebook page Saturday, Team Wandell posted that Dr. Wandell had lost his battle with ALS.

“We will be announcing details of a ‘Celebration of his Life’ in the coming days,” the post said.