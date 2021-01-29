Former Eastman VP appointed CEO of ETSU Research Corporation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Eastman Chemical Company vice president David Golden has been appointed chief executive officer of the ETSU Research Corporation.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland announced the launch of the Research Corporation, which is a repurposing of the ETSU Research Foundation.

“With all of the many opportunities in our region to establish partnerships, innovate, and help drive prosperity, I feel strongly that ETSU should play an even greater role in this effort,” Noland said in a news release on Monday. “As such, today I am happy to announce that we are repurposing the ETSU Research Foundation and launching the ETSU Research Corporation with David Golden as our CEO. The Research Corporation will have a greatly expanded role to connect, convene, and create across our campus and our region. It will be a dynamic and forward-thinking partner as we work to enrich the region and impact the world.”

The goal of the corporation is to support research at the university and assist in innovation and economic development in Tennessee.

Golden, who retired in 2019 as Eastman’s chief legal and sustainability officer after spending 25 years with the company, was appointed CEO by the Research Corporation’s board.

“During the upcoming months, there will be significant focus on building the current entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Golden said. “A lot of activity is taking place and the convening and partnering capability of the corporation helps to bring that together. You will also see a related effort that leverages ETSU’s world-class experiential learning opportunities in digital media and marketing.”

Golden also said the corporation will work to enhance STEM education.