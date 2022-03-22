JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Actor and comedian Josh Peck will host a question-and-answer session at East Tennessee State University’s Brooks Gymnasium (Memorial Hall) on Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m., according to a release from the university.

The former Nickelodeon star saw his rise to fame when he starred on TV shows “The Amanda Show” and “Drake and Josh” from the 1990s to mid-2000s. Peck has also appeared in multiple independently produced works alongside blockbuster actors such as Chris Hemsworth and Al Pacino.

Peck, who continues to create content for his millions of followers, will also discuss the artistic freedom that comes with a career that focuses on media platforms in the digital era.

Tickets will be required to attend the event, and students, faculty and staff can snag one for free by clicking here. Community members can purchase tickets for $10 each by clicking here or by calling the Martin Center Box Office at 423-439-2787.

The first 150 students who reserve a ticket and attend the event will receive a free copy of Peck’s book, “Happy People are Annoying,” which is also on sale in the ETSU Bookstore. For more information, click here.