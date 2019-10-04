LIVE NOW /
Former director of schools in Sullivan Co. rehired as a part-time consultant

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just four months after retiring, former Director of Schools Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski will be returning to Sullivan County.

The Board of Education voted to rehire Rafalowski Thursday night as a part-time consultant.

She served as the director for the school system for four years.

According to the BOE, she will help the district with building projects and anything else the current director, Dr. David Cox, needs.

“She’s been helping a lot with projects behind the scenes,” said Cox. “She will continue to do that as we move forward.”

Rafalowski will be paid $1,500 a month, according to BOE Chairman Michael Hughes and will start in this new role immediately.

