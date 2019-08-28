Former DB football coach, current E&H offensive coordinator stepping down for health reasons

EMORY, Va. (WJHL)- Emory & Henry College football officials announced on their website Wednesday that offensive coordinator, Graham Clark is stepping down as offensive coordinator due to “non-life threatening” health issues.

In January, we reported the long-time Dobyns-Bennett head coach was headed to his alma mater to become the offensive coordinator.

In the statement on Emory & Henry’s website it read in part, ” “I loved my brief time being back at Emory & Henry College,” said Clark. “I think the world of Head Coach Curt Newsome and the Wasps coaching staff, and I wish them the best of luck this coming season.”

