JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) leaders have chosen former Hancock County Mayor Mike Harrison to lead the organization that provides a variety of services in eight Northeast Tennessee counties.

“Having been a local official and seeing firsthand all the good work the district does for the area, it just excited me to have a chance to be a part of it,” Harrison told News Channel 11 Thursday.

Harrison said some of that work is likely to focus on housing initiatives as well as the expansion of broadband and clean drinking water in rural parts of the district.

FTDD Executive Board members voted to offer the job to Harrison several months after the abrupt retirement of Chris Craig in January. Craig had run the organization since late 2017 and his predecessor, Sue Reid, has served as interim director since Jan. 10.

Mike Harrison has been selected to lead the First Tennessee Development District and will begin June 1. (FTDD photo)

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy chairs the executive committee for FTDD, whose full board includes mayors for each of the counties, cities and incorporated towns in Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties. Grandy told News Channel 11 Harrison stood out among seven finalists, all of whom were strong candidates.

Grandy said he wasn’t surprised that the job was a coveted one.

“The function of what they do for these communities is amazing, and they really do great work,” Grandy said. “The organization itself, even though sometimes I think it’s one of the best kept secrets in Northeast Tennessee, is very, very powerful and so the leadership of that organization, rightfully, is a desired position.”

FTDD provides economic development, housing, environmental and small business assistance throughout the eight counties. Much of its budget stems from federal programs, but often that funding either flows through the state of Tennessee or is influenced by the legislature.

The agency also provides planning services, particularly for smaller local governments, houses the Area Agency on Aging and Disability, and is involved with workforce development and transportation.

Harrison served as Hancock County’s mayor from 1990 to 2002, when he was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives. He was a Republican house member from the 9th district until 2015, when he left to become executive director of Tennessee’s Association of County Mayors (ACM).

“His ability to understand local issues, how the development district is impactful to those local communities and see from a bigger picture the process in Nashville of how those funds are allocated from the General Assembly to these different organizations — and ultimately get them back to the local communities — to me it gives him a really good advantage from a high-level perspective understanding how the entire process works,” Grandy said.

Harrison’s competitors included three management-level staff at FTDD: deputy director for economic and community development Ken Rea, director of community planning, housing and development Bill Forrester and special projects director Mark Stevans.

Harrison, who will take the reins June 1 following ACM’s annual meeting, said the district isn’t in need of major tinkering.

“With Ken, Bill, Mark, Kathy (Area Agency on Aging Director Kathy Whitaker) you’ve got a solid group of people that know what they’re doing,” Harrison said. “I’m looking forward to learning from them.”

Harrison said he’ll take his cues for high-level leadership from the board itself. He said he feels like he has a good relationship with the county mayors and is getting out and speaking with other board members.

Grandy said the FTDD has opportunities to become even more impactful. Its workforce program, directed by Lottie Ryans, is a fairly recent addition, for instance.

“I believe there are opportunities, and I think Mike will be open to looking at possibilities,” Grandy said. “I’ve been involved a lot in trying to promote regional cooperation and efficiency and a bigger picture. The development district really represents a big picture in Northeast Tennessee, so looking for opportunities where it can perform in that role to me makes a lot of sense.”