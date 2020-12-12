Former congressional candidate Blair Walsingham hosts Gifts for Fosters Zoom event Saturday

(WJHL) – Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Blair Walsingham hosts a virtual Humanity Forward Gifts for Fosters event Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Walsingham is setting up a chapter of Humanity Forward, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s non-profit organization that endorsed the candidate during the elections.

This weekend, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, HF Tennessee will host a special event to support teens in foster care.

Those who would like to participate in providing holiday presents for primarily teen foster children in the area should purchase one or several gifts, and join Walsingham and her team by signing up online.

During the online event, participants will wrap their gifts and participate in a trivia game, a spokesperson told News Channel 11.

Following the gift-wrapping online events, participants can drop off their gifts in one of several locations from Knoxville to the Tri-Cities, or if you need assistance, you can arrange to have the HF Tennessee team pick up the gift.

You can also send a gift to P.O. Box 92 Eidson, TN 37731, and the organization will wrap and deliver the gifts, a release detailed.

“Humanity Forward Tennessee will allow me to continue to focus on lifting our communities while continuing to promote bipartisan values of politics that work for people,” Walsingham said.

On whether she plans to run for office again, Walsingham said in a release that she is focused on doing whatever she can to help communities in Tennessee.

For more information, contact THIS EMAIL ADDRESS.