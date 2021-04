ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Carter County teacher accused of stealing money from a school program pleaded guilty Thursday to amended charges.

John-Claude Hardin pleaded guilty under judicial diversion to theft under $1,000 and attempted forgery and was sentenced to nearly a year of probation.

Hardin was indicted in July 2019 after investigators say he stole money from Unaka High School’s meat processing program.

Hardin’s restitution of $1,865 was ordered paid in full today.