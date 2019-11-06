Former Carter Co. dispatcher charged in dog dumping case sentenced to 2 years probation

Breaking News
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Carter County dispatcher who was charged in a dog dumping case in April pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

News Channel 11 has learned that Garrett Birchfield pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to all charges.

Birchfield was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in April after photos of a kennel full of dead dogs circulated on social media.

All of the counts were amended to misdemeanors, and Birchfield was granted judicial diversion.

Birchfield was sentenced to two years of probation.

Following his probation, Birchfield can petition to have the case expunged from his record.

Birchfield was fined $25 per count he faced, as well as additional court costs.

His charges stemmed from an incident in April when Birchfield stole four dogs and a rifle from a Roan Mountain residence and killed the dogs.

