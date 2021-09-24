Former Bristol, Va. doctor found guilty on multiple sexual battery charges

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A jury returned its verdict Friday in the trial of a former Bristol, Virginia doctor accused of sexual battery.

According to Bristol, Virginia Clerk of Court Kelly Flannagan, the trial for Shannon Finch ended Friday when a jury found him guilty on most of his charges.

Finch was initially charged with one count of forcible sodomy, one count of attempted forcible sodomy and three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Flannagan said on the charge of forcible sodomy, Finch was found guilty on a lesser charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. He was found guilty of attempted forcible sodomy.

According to Flannagan, Finch was found guilty of two of the misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and not guilty on the third.

In total, Finch was found guilty of attempted forcible sodomy and three misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

Finch was taken into the custody of the Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

He is set to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

Finch’s charges stem from accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct during medical visits at his former office in 2018. His medical license was suspended later in 2018.