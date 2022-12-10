BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling has passed away.

Bowling stepped down from his role as Mayor in August due to health reasons.

He was the epitome of a public servant, strong and faithful Christian and model American. Our town and entire community mourn his loss and offer our collective prayers of peace and comfort to his wife Suzanne and the entire Bowling family. Jeff Broyles, Mayor and Town Manager of Bluff City

Current Mayor of Bluff City, Jeff Broyles stated that Bowling passed away quietly Friday evening. Memorial services will be held at Bluff City Baptist Church on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., with visitation from 5 – 6:30 p.m.