Former Abingdon town manager sues town, alleging he was not paid severance

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The former town manager and town attorney of Abingdon is suing the Town of Abingdon, alleging he was discriminated against.

According to court documents, Gregory Kelly said he was discriminated against by the town leadership while town manager due to his American with Disabilities Act (ADA)-recognized disabilities.

Kelly is also suing because he says he was not paid the nine months severance pay he was contractually owed after he was “constructively discharged.”

Documents list Kelly’s disabilities as anxiety, high blood pressure and depression, which require him to take daily medication and affect his daily life, but not his work.

Kelly alleges that a stressful and sometimes hostile work environment worsened his condition, to the point his physician advised him to request accommodations.

In court documents, Kelly claims he asked the Town Council to provide him with disability accommodations, namely short breaks.

Kelly said he was treated in a discriminatory way because of his disabilities both before and after he filed for charges after his accommodations were not met.

The plaintiff said the town refused to interact with Kelly in any real way to find accommodations for his disabilities, with the only notable incident being a meeting with the town’s legal counsel several months later. Kelly says the meeting was never followed up on.

Kelly resigned on May 7, 2018 after feeling like he had no choice because of the hostile work environment.

Kelly alleges the town never paid him the severance he was due under his employment agreement from September 2006.

Kelly is suing the town on the charges of discrimination in violation of the ADA, retaliation in violation of the ADA, failure to accommodate in violation of the ADA, interference in violation of the ADA and breach of contract.

The lawsuit demands a trial by jury in the case.

