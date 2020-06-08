Former Abingdon police chief offers explanation for sudden retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — After suddenly retiring last Friday, former Abingdon police chief Tony Sullivan has shared his letter to the town manager explaining the reason behind his retirement.

In the letter to Town Manager Jimmy Morani dated June 5, Sullivan announced his retirement effective at the conclusion of business on Friday.

Sullivan explained that he was contacted by a resident who took a screenshot of a social media post he made back in January. The post was about the Second Amend protests in Richmond.

In the post, the former police chief said that “white supremacists” from across the country descended upon Richmond.

In his retirement letter, Sullivan said his use of the phrase “white supremacists” was satirical in nature due to concerns that white supremacists would show up at the event. He said that led to attendees being labeled white supremacists.

“At the end of the day, this was not a white supremacy event,” Sullivan wrote. “It was a rally to defend the perceived abuses of the government as related to the 2nd Amendment. It was attended by people from all over the country of all races, genders, religions, and creeds. Ultimately, it was about Americans, all Americans, doing what is guaranteed by the Constitution, the right to assemble and speak. While every attendee was labeled as a “white supremacist,” that did not appear to be the majority of people who were in attendance. The pre-labeling of attendees is what prompted the satirical nature of the post.”

“If this post is offensive, I sincerely apologize,” he wrote.

