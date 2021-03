ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Forestry crews are responding to a wildfire in the Tiger Creek area of Carter County.

According to James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a reported “large fire” may be threatening structures in the 1100 block of Tiger Creek Road.

The Division of Forestry and other agencies are responding to the fire.

