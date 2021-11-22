‘Foresta’ in Abingdon nominated for USA Today’s ‘Best New Restaurant’

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is making waves nationally for its food scene, and a newcomer to the town has been named a finalist in USA Today’s “Best New Restaurant” Award.

A notice from Abingdon officials states that Foresta has been nominated for the accolade.

Foresta’s Instagram describes the restaurant as “upscale Mediterranean with an Italian flair set in an ethereal aesthetic.”

Foresta is competing with 19 other new restaurants in places like Hollywood, Atlanta, San Antonio, Memphis, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Voting ends on Monday, Dec. 20 at noon. You can vote once per day, and the ten winning restaurants will be announced on Dec. 31.

Abingdon was recently named USA Today’s “Best Small-Town Food Scene” for the third year in a row.

News Channel 11 toured several Abingdon restaurants after the town was awarded the title and spoke with restauranteurs who elaborated on their continued success in the small Southwest Virginia community. Read them all by clicking below:

Foresta is located at 190 East Main Street in Abingdon.

