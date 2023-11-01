NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The USDA Forest Service will conduct prescribed burns across Southwest Virginia in early November.

The burns will take place in the following areas when weather conditions are appropriate. The Forest Service reminds people that they may see or smell smoke in these areas, depending on the weather.

Wise County, Virginia

100-acre High Butte burn located two miles south of Exeter, Va., 2.8 miles southeast of Keokee, Va. and 4.75 miles west of Big Stone Gap, Va.

Keokee Lake, its trail system and Keokee Lake Road may be closed during the burn

Smoke may linger in parts of Wise County including in Exeter, Keokee and surrounding areas

Dickenson County, Virginia

4.2-acre Maynard burn unit located one mile northeast of Blowing Rock, Va, 1.3 miles north of Skeetrock, Va. and 6.2 miles northeast of Clintwood, Va.

Scott County, Virginia

8.5-acre Glades burn unit located 1.8 miles northwest of the Bark Camp Lake Recreation Area, 4.8 miles southwest of Tacoma, Va. and 5.9 miles northwest of Dungannon, Va.

Forest Service Road 291 may be closed during the burn

2-acre Camp Rock burn unit is located 1.1 miles southeast of the High Knob Tower, 3.6 miles south of Norton, Va. and 8.9 miles northwest of Dungannon, Va.

Smoke may be visible from Forest Service Road 619 during the burn

“Prescribed burns are designed to mimic the effects of naturally occurring low-intensity wildfire with the purpose of promoting the growth of a diverse array of trees, grasses, and wildflowers,” The Forest Service said. “Some individual trees may burn, but the fire will primarily travel across the forest floor.”

