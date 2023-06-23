SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that a Sullivan County road within the Cherokee National Forest will be temporarily closed while contractors make repairs.

NFSR 87, known as Flatwoods Road, was damaged by a flood in 2019, according to a release from the Forest Service.

The road, located in the Watauga Ranger District near the Sullivan/Carter County line, will be closed starting June 30. The closure will stretch from mileposts 6.56 to 12.95, the Forest Service reports.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

Visitors hoping to get to Little Oak Campground on NFSR 87G can still access it by taking Camp Tom Hollow Road, and the release states that officials plan to keep access to Old Flatwoods Road open while the repairs are ongoing.

The release states that the repairs will include installing new culverts, replacing surface material and reconditioning the road and ditch.

According to the Forest Service, the repairs to Flatwoods Road are funded by “Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads” funds.