Forest Service road to close temporarily for culvert replacement

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service is temporarily closing a section of Forest Service Road 16 in Smyth County next week for repairs.

According to a release, the closure will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14.

The road will be open overnight.

According to the Forest Service, five culverts along about two miles of road are being replaced.

Forest Road 16 runs east from Flat Ridge Road to Camp Road/State Route 612. The road will be closed about four miles east of Flat Ridge Road to the intersection with the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail – about 1.5 miles from Camp Road.

Visitors will still have access to the horse trail during the road closure.

For more information, please contact the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at (276) 783-5196.