ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Chestoa Recreation Area for overnight use.

The area will remain open for day-use activities.

According to the Forest Service, when the Chestoa Recreation Area was first opened, it was intended for day-use activities, like picnicking, hiking, all-terrain vehicle access, and to access the Nolichucky River.

“Over time, it unintentionally became an overnight camping area, creating a significant health and safety concern and impacting the natural resources,” the Forest Service said in a release.

Camping and overnight use are prohibited within the administrative boundary of the recreation area and the National Forest area opposite the Nolichucky River along Unaka Springs Road.