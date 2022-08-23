MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service plans to make several repairs to the Creeper Trail in the coming months.

The Forest Service will spend $377,000 this fiscal year on Creeper Trail maintenance projects. The funds are part of the Great American Outdoors Act, which addresses maintenance backlogs at recreation facilities.

Partnering with Washington County, the Town of Damascus, and Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, the Forest Service plans to replace trestles 30 and 31, improve parts of the trail impacted by erosion, and remove hazardous trees.

“We know how beloved the Virginia Creeper Trail is in local communities and beyond,” said Area Ranger Barry Garten. “These repairs will ensure that the trail can continue to provide a quality visitor experience.”

The Creeper Trail is a 34-mile rail-to-recreation trail located in Washington and Grayson counties.