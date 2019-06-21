Forest Service asks for public’s help in vandalism case at High Knob

NORTON, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the USDA Forest Service are asking for the public’s help to track down vandals at High Knob Observation Tower.

Forest Service officials said the vandalism happened several days ago when the sidewalk and tower were spraypainted.

The High Knob Observation Tower is located in Wise County, Virginia.

According to Forest Service officials, the tower and surrounding area have been the target of vandalism in the past.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer, David Ford, at 276- 679-8370 x225.

Officials added that purposely damaging public resources may result in fines of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.