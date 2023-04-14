JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band Foreigner will make a stop in Johnson City this fall.

The band will bring its “Greatest Hits Tour” to Freedom Hall Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the City of Johnson City.

Foreigner is known for hits like “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Hot Blooded,” which still frequent the airwaves. The band has 10 multi-platinum albums.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees and will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. on www.etix.com.

The band previously performed at Freedom Hall in October 2021.