‘Foreigner’ to play greatest hits at Freedom Hall on October 15

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rock-and-roll icons “Foreigner” will play some of their greatest hits at Freedom Hall Civic Center this fall.

According to a release from Pepper Entertainment and the City of Johnson City, “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” will come to Freedom Hall on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

The starting prices of tickets is $39 plus additional fees. The release states VIP packages are available by clicking here.

To purchase tickets once available, click here or visit the Freedom Hall box office. You can also call 423-461-4884.

“With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million,” the release states.

Some of Foreigner’s biggest hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Head Games,” “Urgent,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

To learn more about the tour, visit the band’s website by clicking here.