Forbes ranks Publix, JCMC in top 10 Tennessee employers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local hospital was named the 9th Best Employer in Tennessee by Forbes.

Forbes released their list of “America’s Best Employers by State” on June 5. Forbes partnered with a market research company in order to determine the employers that were liked the most by their employees in each state.

Johnson City Medical Center was ranked 9th, just behind the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

The top employer in Tennessee according to Forbes is Publix Super Markets.

Costco Wholesale was ranked 2nd, and the TVA was ranked 4th.

Other local employers that ranked on the list were Dollywood at 24th, ETSU at 53rd and BAE Systems at 73rd.

To see the full list, click here.