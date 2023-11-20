KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band has entered the Metallica Marching Band Competition and is seeking votes in the “fan favorite” part of the competition.

The inaugural competition “challenges marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.”

Dozens of high schools and colleges submitted videos in hopes of winning thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

In a cinematic video featuring smoke, guitars, and flashing lights inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the Dobyns-Bennett Band performed Metallica classics “Nothing Else Matters,” “Master of Puppets,” and “Enter Sandman.”

The video can be viewed on the band’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and the competition’s official website.

The competition includes a “fan favorite” category, the winner of which will be determined through fan voting. The winning band will receive $10,000 in musical equipment.

To vote for Dobyns-Bennett, text #HSDOBYNSBEN to (833) 609-0330 or visit the competition’s website. Voting is open through Dec. 31 with a limit of one vote per person.

In the other categories, a panel of judges will select five finalists and Metallica will pick the final prize winners in each category.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 1.