JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A project that has been in the works since 2017 is now complete as officials unveiled a new and improved breezeway in downtown Johnson City.

Officials with the Johnson City Development Authority said the space was a $39,000 investment for the city. Prior to this renovation, the space was in need of much repair.

Planters, greenery and seating were added to the breezeway as well as artwork.

