‘For 30 years, we’ve had this dream’: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts nears completion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bringing a performing arts center to the region has been a dream in the works for 30 years, according to Jeremy Ross.

WOW! After touring the new ETSU Martin Center, it’s gorgeous! Over 3 years of construction and it’s almost ready to open! Details tonight on @WJHL11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/kRDf5kQjRD — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) October 6, 2020

Ross is the Chief Operating Officer at ETSU and his role with the University is to oversee anything non-academic related, including the progress of new buildings being built by the university such as the brand new, state-of-the-art Martin Center located on State of Franklin Road, just across from campus.

Through the years, completing this center has been the goal. The ground was broken on the performing arts center roughly three years ago, and now, it’s ready to open pending a few final touches.

Ross told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield they received the temporary certificate of occupancy last week and still have a ‘punch list’ of small items that need to be checked off before officially opening the center.

The over $53 million dollar project will be like nothing this region has ever seen, according to Ross. He said the nearest facility on the same scale as this project is over in Maryville, Tennessee.

Along with classrooms, staff offices, and other workspaces, there are three main halls inside the center. The main auditorium, which can hold 1,200 people, and the recital hall and black box theater which both have set occupancies of a little over 200 people.

With little work still to be completed, later this week and into next week, staff will be calling this new facility home.

“Our faculty will be moving in. We will use the space for very little training as it’s safe and appropriate for the environment that we’re in but it’s unknown when we will have our first major production,” said Ross.

The state of the art, performing arts center will not only be a place to educate, but to bring in outside entertainment this region has never seen in a venue like this.

“For 30 years, we’ve had this dream. We’ve been working to construct this for years everything from the lights to the flooring to the acoustics, to every piece that’s been thought of, and then it’s the quietest open of any theatrical, musical, classroom, university building we’ve ever had, and maybe that’s okay,” said Ross. “We hope that this is a hub for the region. A cultural hub as well as a place to bring people together in a way that we’ve never had.”