JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Town leaders are calling on food trucks and vendors to make their good eats available to festival-goers during Jonesborough Days on July 2-3, 2022.

Concession hours will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. that Saturday and from 12-10 p.m. on Sunday. Food vendors can snag a 10×10 space for $250, with additional footage available in 5-foot increments for $125. Those that need electricity will see an additional $50 fee, and there is a $25-non-refundable fee to apply. However, festival organizers will return application fees for vendors that are not selected.

Food vendors can apply to add their menu to the mix by submitting an application available on the Jonesborough Days website here. Friday, May 27 marks the deadline for submissions. Other vendor options include those for crafts. Groups or organizations that wish to march in a parade that travels down Main Street to kick off the festival can apply here.

The decades-old tradition attracts thousands of people over the Fourth of July weekend, bringing them to the heart of Tennessee’s oldest town on Main Street and the surrounding area to enjoy a weekend of games, local shopping, live music, storytelling, a parade, fireworks, local eats and more.

The festival, according to the Jonesborough Days website, has garnered national recognition as one of the top events in the Southeast. It is known for its celebration of patriotism and airs a nostalgic atmosphere as families experience a bustling Jonesborough jam-packed with activities.

Over 70 local artists will display crafts and wares available for purchase, such as jewelry, apparel, hand-made toys for children and adults, household decor and more. To read more about Jonesborough Days and what to expect from the 51st annual festival, click here.