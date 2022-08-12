BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon.

The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park.

“There is a great variety, it is accessible for everybody, picnic tables and it brings a lot to the area,” said customer Alli Hayter.

“It is an amazing outcome,” said Blended Pedaler general manager Emily Linderme. “I did not expect this many people, but we are overwhelmed with happiness, we will say that.”

Bristol Food Truck Park



The Food Truck Park is located at 21484 Travalite Drive Bristol, Virginia just off exit 7 and will be open Saturday starting at 11 a.m.