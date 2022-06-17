SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing food trailer after owners say it disappeared from a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

According to a post from Curbside Kitchen Inc., a mobile eatery based in Kingsport, the trailer went missing sometime between 12-4 p.m. Thursday. It was parked in the 4000 block of Fort Henry Drive and was locked at the time.

The trailer itself, a black Homesteader trailer plated in Tennessee (034054T), was loaded with food at the time for an event later that day. Instead of attending, the owners said every appearance they planned until mid-July was canceled until the trailer could be located.

According to Kingsport Police Department (KPD) reports obtained by News Channel 11, the trailer had been sitting in the stall of a carwash owned by Sonya Pierce, who is also the owner of Curbside Kitchen.

In the report, Pierce told officers that a value of $40,000 was stolen in total, including the trailer and contents.

After taking to social media to find the perpetrator, a tipster let the company know that they may have seen the trailer shortly after it was stolen.

According to KPD documents, a black trailer was seen around 2:30-3 p.m. on Thursday in a parking lot on Summerville Road. A witness said they saw a group of people, two men and one woman, get out of a white Dodge Durango and begin peeling vinyl stickers from the side of the trailer, one of which read “Curbside Kitchen.”

“Hope they fingerprint those signs because they sure are sticky,” a post said about the sighting. “They will about pull your whole fingerprint off!”

According to police documents, the signs are now in police possession as evidence. Curbside Kitchen’s Facebook page thanked Fleet Auto Service on Summerville Road for their help and told News Channel 11 that they have heard of other sightings on Rock Springs Road and Blakely Drive.

Anyone with a lead on the vehicle or trailer is encouraged to call in to the KPD’s tip line at 423-229-9429.