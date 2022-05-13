KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food shortages have placed a heavy responsibility on one of the largest food drives held by the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The “National Association of Letter Carrier’s Food Drive” will take place on Saturday, May 14; however, the food bank says that it is facing major challenges.

According to a spokesperson from the food bank, their shelves are the barest they have been in three years, and Saturday’s event is a critical one for them.

You can help by placing non-perishable food items into a plastic shopping bag and hanging it from your mailbox. A mail carrier working with the food bank will then come pick it up and take it to Second Harvest.

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank, you can visit their website.