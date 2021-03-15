Food delivery app looks to hire 200 drivers in Johnson City, Kingsport area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bite Squad is looking to hire 200 new drivers for its food delivery service in the Tri-Cities area.

According to a release from Bite Squad, the new contract drivers should live in the Johnson City, Kingsport and Boone, NC area.

Drivers will be able to start as soon as they are activated as independent contractors.

Anyone wishing to apply should have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone, according to Bite Squad.

Bite Squad offers no-contact delivery for restaurant orders to promote safety amid the pandemic.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Bite Squad Chairman and CEO. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”

The release also says the app is extending its delivery hours to serve customers from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day.