Food City’s Race Against Hunger campaign now underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City stores are now raising money for the grocery chain’s annual Race Against Hunger campaign.

Last year’s campaign brought in more than $602,400 for local hunger relief organizations.

“Through our loyal customers, we are able to accept donations at our registers in $1, $3 or $5 amounts, or you can choose to round up your order to the nearest dollar,” said Jason Johnson, manager of the Food City on North State of Franklin. “And all of those proceeds go to local food banks to help feed families in our area.”

The campaign runs through Nov. 30.

Food City has been holding the Race Against Hunger campaign since 1992.