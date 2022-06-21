PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Tuesday announced the grocer would launch the first location in its Curt Ace Hardware line in August.

The store will be situated in Piney Flats across from the Food City on Bristol Highway, according to officials. Doors will open in the middle of August.

The partnership with Ace Hardware features the name Curt after the name of Food City CEO Steve Smith’s grandfather.

“He was a general mercantile store operator, he sold everything from hardware and horseshoes at the time, he had the Post Office in his store, and we’ve done this kind of to honor his memory and his legend of being in the hardware business,” Smith said of his grandfather in a previous interview.