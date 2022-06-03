ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City has issued a warning to its customers after a recalled powdered infant formula was purchased at one of its locations.

A release from Food City states the grocery chain was informed by a consumer that they had bought Similac Adv. Complete Nutrition powdered formula with a “recalled lot code” from one of its stores.

Earlier in 2022, Abbott issued a recall for several of its powdered infant formula products, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Food City is advising anyone who recently purchased Similac Adv. Complete Nutrition 12.4 ounces to look at the product information. If the product contains the following lot code, it is among the products that were recalled:

Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz

UPC: 7007455958

Lot Code; 35985K800

Expiration Date: 1 December 2024

If anyone has purchased Similac that matches the above information, they are warned not to use the product. It should immediately be returned to any Food City location for a full refund, according to the release.

Full information on the Abbott recall can be found by clicking here.

“At Food City, customer safety and service are our number one priority and recalls of any nature receive immediate attention,” the release states.