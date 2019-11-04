Food City to host Johnia Berry Toy Drive starting Wednesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An annual toy drive named in honor of Johnia Berry is once again set to be hosted by Food City.

According to a release from Food City, the Johnia Berry Toy Drive will begin Wednesday, November 6 and run through December 3.

Collection containers will be marked at Food City locations throughout the Tri-Cities, and the toys will be distributed on December 6, the anniversary of Johnia’s death.

The release says the Berry family has selected multiple local agencies to receive the toys. Some of the agencies include:

Haven of Mercy

Tri-State Children’s Home

Safe Passage Women’s Shelter

Community Help Center of Northeast TN

Cumberland Mountain Community Services of Cedar Bluff, VA

ETSU’s Little Bucs

HOPE Center of Greeneville, TN

Local schools

“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.