Food City to host holiday hiring event Thursday at all locations

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials announced the grocery chain will host a company-wide hiring event on Thursday ahead of the holiday season.

A release said that candidates can visit any Food City location from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for full or part-time positions. Applications are also available online.

The business is looking to hire 1,500 team members and offers competitive salaries, training, health care coverage, 401(k) with a 3% match, vacation days and more.

Those interested can apply online by CLICKING HERE or visit any Food City store to complete an application.