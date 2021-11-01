Food City to host 4th-annual friends & pets holiday food drive

(WJHL) — Food City will kick off its fourth-annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive, according to a release.

Beginning Nov. 3 through Dec. 31, shoppers can purchase marked bags for $10 at all Food City locations.

These bags hold non-perishable food items as well as pet food products to benefit area hunger relief organizations and animal shelters, according to Food City President and CEO Steven Smith.

“Hunger is a serious problem through our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months,” said Smith. “Food City is so proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.”

The Abingdon-based regional grocery chain operates 138 outlets throughout East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Southeast Kentucky, North Georgia and Alabama.

