Food City to hire 2,500 associates

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City announced plans to hire 2,500 associates “to assist many of our friends, neighbors and area students who are currently seeking employment.”

The regional grocery store chain said it will hire more than 100 associates at its distribution center in Abingdon.

Food City stores also have full-time and part-time openings in customer service and food service. That includes cashiers, stockers, meat cutters, and cake decorators.

Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCityCareers.com or visit any Food City location to complete an application.

