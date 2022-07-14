ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After floods devastated Buchanan County and damaged an estimated 400 buildings, Food City, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities are partnering with the United Way of Southwest Virginia to provide relief.

The fundraising campaign will be launched with a $10,000 contribution from Food City. Customers can donate money at area Food City locations starting Saturday and running through Friday, July 22. Donations will be accepted at check out.

A release from Food City states that 100% of the donations made will go to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

In addition to the initial contribution, Food City and vendor partners are also donating $248,000 in products. Some of those items include coolers, a truckload of water, non-perishable foods, Gatorade and cleaning supplies.

“Food City is always there when their community needs them most, and United Way is proud to partner with Food City and their associates to help get needed resources to our friends in Buchanan County impacted by the floods,” said Travis W. Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia.