Food City, several other retailers coming to The Meadows development in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has obtained renderings of a new Food City set to open at The Meadows development in Abingdon, Virginia.

According to Food City Vice President of Real Estate, Stephen Spangler, the new Food City store will be accompanied by several other retailers.

The development will be located off of Interstate 81’s Exit 17.

Those retailers that have signed onto the project include the following:

  • Starbucks
  • Barberitos
  • Great Clips
  • G2K Games
  • Hallmark
  • Noire Nail
  • Jersey Mikes
  • Insurance Office
  • Eastman Credit Union
  • Pal’s
  • Pizza Hut
  • Holiday Inn Express

