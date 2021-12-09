Food City selling tickets to Pinty’s Truck Race, Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s largest grocery chains will have tickets on sale ahead of the Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in April.

A release from Bristol Motor Speedway states that fans can purchase tickets at any Food City location at the customer service area.

Food City Dirt Race tickets are $60 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years old. The event will be hosted on April 17.

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt tickets for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, April 16 start at $30 for adults and are free to children under 12 years old.

All tickets purchased from a Food City location are blind-reserved seats, the release states.

“Food City is an amazing community partner, and we are so fortunate to have their support not only as the race entitlement partner, but also as one of our key ticket retailers,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Steve Smith and the entire Food City team have meant so much to us over the years as our longest serving Speedway partner, and we are thrilled that our fans have the ability to purchase their Food City Dirt Race tickets in this easy, convenient manner.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.