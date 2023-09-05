TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Food City’s School Bucks Challenge returns on Wednesday, which allows families to raise money for their schools by using ValuCards. A release from Food City said the company pledged $800,000 towards the program, which takes place from Sept. 6 until May 7, 2024.

Every $1 spent using a ValuCard will give the cardholder one point for their school of choice. At the end of the challenge, Food City will distribute funding based on “the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school,” the release states.

The release said customers should ensure their points are going to their desired school by visiting Foodcity.com/schoolbucks and logging in.

Food City’s CEO and President Steve Smith said this program makes it easy for shoppers to support local schools.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” Smith said.

More information on Food City School Bucks can be found by visiting FoodCity.com or contacting School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.