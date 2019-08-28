Food City raising money for Kingsport’s new Miracle Field

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Food City is helping raise money for a Miracle Field scheduled to open in Spring 2020.

The field, which will be located at Brickyard Park, will be the region’s first area with a safe playing surface for children and adults with special needs.

Included in this Miracle Field complex will be a playground for children of all abilities.

Starting Wednesday, Food City locations in Kingsport, Church Hill, and Weber City will have donation cards at checkout that are valued at $1, $3, and $5.

We’re told 100% of the proceeds will benefit Kingsport’s Miracle Field.

In a news release Wednesday, Food City also said they’ve committed to donate $25,000 to the project over the next five years.

