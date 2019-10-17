Food City raises nearly $14,000 for Kingsport Miracle Field

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City customers contributed nearly $14,000 for Kingsport’s Miracle Field Project.

The grocery store chain presented a $13,849 check to Kingsport Chamber of Commerce officials on Thursday.

The Miracle Field baseball field, which is slated for completion in May 2020 at Brickyard Park, will feature a safe playing surface for special needs children and adults.

Phase I is completely funded and construction is underway.

Between August 28 and September 24, Kingsport-area Food City locations offered $1, $3, $5 donation cards at checkout.

“The generosity of the citizens of Kingsport and the surrounding communities is never surprising,” said Store Manager Raymond Stockard. “When something is in need, or there is a project that needs some help, the citizens of Kingsport always step up.”

Food City has also committed $25,000 to the project over the next five years.