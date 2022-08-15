BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Food City presented a check for more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid in flood relief.

On Monday, Food City CEO Steve Smith and other company leaders presented the funds to help the victims of devastating floods in Buchanan County. The money was raised with the help of Food City customers who could make donations at check out during the week-long campaign.

Food City kicked off the drive with a $10,000 donation, while all the rest came from community members.

Smith said the campaign was Food City’s way of giving back to people in need.

“We really wanted to step up and help people, get them back on their feet and get them the support and resources that they really needed,” Smith said during the presentation.

The flooding resulted in dozens of buildings being destroyed, with more being damaged and impacted.