Food City presents $11K check to Speedway Children’s Charities ahead of ‘Race for the Children’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit that helps thousands of children in our region got a big financial boost.

Friday morning, Food City presented an $11,000 check to Speedway Children’s Charities.

Claudia Byrd, the Bristol chapter director for the organization, says the donation was an unexpected blessing, especially during a pandemic.



“All nonprofits including ourselves struggled last year. It was really a difficult year,” said Byrd. “As I’ve said, the need was greater than ever, but with something unexpected like this, $11,000 that we had no idea we were going to be receiving, this is what kind of lifts us up and makes us know, yes, it’s a great year. It’s a much better year.”

Saturday morning, News Channel 11 will team up with Food City and Speedway Children’s Charities for the Race for the Children.

The event is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway. There will be games, food, and you can walk or drive on the track.

To donate, text “KIDSWIN” to 44321.