Food City Pharmacies to administer flu vaccines

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City has announced plans to provide flu vaccines.

A release from Food City states flu vaccines are available in Quadravalent or High Dose. Insurance, including Medicare Part B, will be accepted, many with a zero copay.

Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Food City Pharmacy will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and reduce the risk for patients during the COVID- pandemic.

While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC strongly recommends vaccination for individuals considered high risk. High risk individuals include persons 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, persons 2-64 years of age with comorbid (more than one) conditions, and pregnant women.

Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.